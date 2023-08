The decision is in keeping with Montreal’s reconciliation strategy with Indigenous peoples.

The City of Montreal will not reinstall the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Place du Canada

This morning the City of Montreal adopted a recommendation not to reinstall the John A. Macdonald statue in Place du Canada. The decision, made on the advice of an ad hoc committee, is in keeping with Montreal's reconciliation strategy with Indigenous peoples.

The bronze statue stood in Place du Canada for more than 125 years. During a protest to defund the police on Aug. 29, 2020, demonstrators toppled the statue, removing its head in the process. Among other controversial and abhorrent policies, the Macdonald government (1867 to 1873) oversaw the creation of residential schools in Canada.

It was also announced today that the statue’s base and stone canopy will be the subject of an “artistic intervention,” perhaps as a result of the CCA’s call for proposals in Nov. 2021.

