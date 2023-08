The Idris Elba thriller is now the most popular series in Canada.

The Bear dethroned after 6 weeks, Hijack now #1 in Canada on streaming

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Replacing The Bear after sixth weeks in a row at the top of the streaming charts is thriller miniseries Hijack starring Idris Elba, which is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

“When Flight KA29 is hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, Sam Nelson — an accomplished corporate negotiator — tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. Will this high-risk strategy be his undoing?”

The Bear (Disney+) currently sits in second place on the charts, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Crave and Paramount+) sits in third.

