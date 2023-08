Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry, among others, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

In second and third place are The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney+).

