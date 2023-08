“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal this afternoon & evening, record rainfall in Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montreal this afternoon and evening, with conditions capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. According to the Weather Network, Quebec is also experiencing record amounts of rainfall.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Tornado warnings have also been issued in Quebec in the areas of Saint-Jérôme and Saint-Eustache.

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued in QUEBEC for:



– Saint-Jerome Area

– Saint-Eustache Area



A funnel cloud has been spotted north of Mirabel. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately.#QCStorm #QCwx pic.twitter.com/oiT7SmQUA8 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 10, 2023

