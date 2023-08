Education Minister Bernard Drainville is sending a directive to the Council of Ministers that will ban phones in class.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is sending a directive to the Council of Ministers that will ban the use of cell phones for students in classrooms across the public school system. “We want to help with the concentration of students,” Drainville said in a press conference this morning.

An exception will be made if a teacher asks students to use their mobile phones for educational purposes.

The ban has to be approved by the council before going into effect, something that would not happen in time for the start of the school year for elementary and high school kids next week. It could reportedly go ahead, however, as soon as September.

The ban on cell phones in classrooms would not apply to the Quebec private school system.

This article was originally published at 10:26 a.m. and updated at 12:45 p.m.

