39% of Canadians approve of the prime minister, including 45% of Quebecers.

Quebec is the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 39% of Canadians approve of the performance of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, including 45% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards the PM are highest.

The provinces where Trudeau has the lowest approval are Alberta (27%) and Saskatchewan (26%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians in all age groups and income levels approve of Justin Trudeau. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal life has captured more headlines than his political one in recent weeks. First came news of his separation from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Trudeau and family then took off for a week of vacation in B.C., after his son and daughter chose sides in the summer’s ‘Barbenheimer’ debate.

“As Trudeau vacations on the West Coast, a potential public inquiry into foreign election interference hangs over his head. Meanwhile, the ripple effects of the cannonball in the pool that was the passage of Bill C-18 continue to rock the media industry and housing affordability continues to be a top concern, despite Trudeau’s efforts to distance the federal government from the issue.”

The study also found that 36% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 24% in Quebec.

Pierre Poilievre's favourability is lowest in Quebec, while Justin Trudeau's approval is highest there. https://t.co/BnL3W3olC0 pic.twitter.com/u4Gpetcs4E — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 14, 2023 Quebec is the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 8 – 11, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,606 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.