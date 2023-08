36% of Canadians have a favourable view of the CPC leader, including just 24% of Quebecers.

Quebec is still the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 36% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 1 in 4 people in Quebec (24%), where positive sentiments towards the CPC leader are lowest.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Saskatchewan (59%) and Alberta (53%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians in all age groups, income and education levels have a favourable opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

A previous study also found that Pierre Poilievre is viewed much more negatively than his predecessors Erin O’Toole, Andrew Scheer and Stephen Harper.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 8 – 11, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,606 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

