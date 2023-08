Pee-wee’s Big Adventure surges in popularity on streaming following death of Paul Reubens

Following the death of actor Paul Reubens last week, Tim Burton’s 1985 classic Pee–wee’s Big Adventure has become a hit on streaming charts in Canada. Reubens, who played the character Pee-wee Herman in several films and the TV series Pee-wee’s Playhouse, passed away on July 30 at the age of 70 after a private six-year long battle with cancer.

According to streaming guide JustWatch, the adventure comedy film, which was co-written by Reubens, Phil Hartman and Michael Varhol, is the second most popular movie streaming in Canada, just behind James Gunn’s superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is available on Disney+.

Pee–wee’s Big Adventure is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

“The eccentric and childish Pee-wee Herman embarks on a big adventure when his beloved bicycle is stolen. Armed with information from a fortune-teller and a relentless obsession with his prized possession, Pee-wee encounters a host of odd characters and bizarre situations as he treks across the country to recover his bike.”

The third most popular movie streaming in Canada is Nintendo’s acclaimed animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie (VOD).

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure surges in popularity on streaming following death of Paul Reubens

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.