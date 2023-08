You can practically hear Martin Short reacting to Sweet Tooth the clown.

Only Murders in the Building and Twisted Metal top streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts ahead of Twisted Metal is mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

“Season 3 finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin, our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain up!”

In second and third place are Twisted Metal (Paramount+) and Black Snow (Prime Video).

