On Tuesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared several items of good news about Downtown Montreal (“the economic heart of Quebec”), including a boost in tourism in 2023 that brings numbers back to pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

Plante also said that there have been six times more business openings than closings since the spring, and 3,000 new residential units have opened up so far this year.

“Downtown Montreal is the economic heart of Quebec and it is doing well! Montreal welcomed 100% of visitors who came during the same period, in 2019. Downtown hotels had June and July occupancy rates of around 80%, surpassing 2022 data and approaching 2019 occupancy.

“With the continuation of the transformation work on Ste-Catherine, as well as the new McGill Avenue, which will feature an urban forest, we are giving ourselves the means to make our downtown greener, more interesting and more pleasant.”

Le centre-ville de Montréal est le cœur économique du Québec et il va bien! Quelques bonnes nouvelles :



🛍 Dans le centre-ville de Montréal, on observe six fois plus d'ouvertures commerciales que de fermetures depuis le printemps.



🌳 La métamorphose de la rue Sainte-Catherine… pic.twitter.com/VvpMgkykcd — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 15, 2023 Montreal tourism is back to pre-pandemic levels

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.