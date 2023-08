“The City of Montreal continues to aim for carbon neutrality by 2050.”

The City of Montreal has confirmed that it will add 300 new charging stations for electric vehicles in 2024. The new charging stations will be installed across the city’s 19 boroughs.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made be announcement, saying that “the City of Montreal continues to aim for carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Les rues de Montréal accueilleront 300 nouvelles bornes de recharge pour véhicules électriques en 2024, réparties dans les 19 arrondissements de l’île. La Ville de Montréal continue de viser la carboneutralité d'ici 2050. #polmtl https://t.co/jyJDOlLSBm — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 10, 2023 Montreal to add 300 additional charging stations for electric vehicles in 2024

Last year, a report from the Climate Change Advisory Committee urged the Quebec government to boost public transport investment, stop the destruction of natural environments and put a hold on any new short-term road projects in order to respond to the climate emergency.

