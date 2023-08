Chef-owner Derek Dammann made the announcement today, saying, “I love this craft, my colleagues and every beautiful person that has walked through these doors. But I love my family, health and wellbeing more.”

Montreal restaurant Maison Publique will be closing as of Sept. 16 according to a social media post by chef/owner Derek Dammann. The Plateau institution with “eclectic, vintage sports memorabilia and cottage-kitsch decor” opened its doors at the corner of Marquette and Gilford in 2012. According to our capsule review by Cult MTL Food Editor Clay Sandhu, Maison Publique’s “decidedly casual aesthetic has always been an unlikely backdrop for some of the city’s best cooking.”

In today’s statement, Dammann explained that he is prioritizing his “family, health and wellbeing” over running the restaurant.

“I have made the decision to close Maison Publique permanently as of September 16th. The time has come for me to listen to gut and end things on positive terms. I love this craft, my colleagues and every beautiful person that has walked through these doors. But I love my family, health and wellbeing more. We look forward to continue spreading MP joy over the next few weeks.”

