Montreal corgi parade to gather some of the cutest dogs known to humanity on Sept. 9

In 2022, nearly 200 corgis assembled at a “Corgi Pawty” parade in downtown Montreal, drawing thousands of local connoisseurs of the Welsh herding dog along with lovers of all things cute. The Corgi Pawty, which will take place this year on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., was conceived in 2021 by Thien Vu Dang (of MAPP MTL and Yatai MTL) in the interest of spreading joy during the pandemic.

“Since its first edition, this event has lavished an incredible dose of happiness on all its participants. It’s like being in paradise. A cozy paradise. Of all the events I’ve organized to date, I’ve never felt such a concentration of joy and happiness.”

Montreal corgi owners who wish to participate in the parade can fill out a form here.

The event’s precise location is to be confirmed. For more on the Montreal Corgi Pawty, please visit the event page.

