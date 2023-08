“We have the firm intention of being the government that will slow down, stop and reverse the decline of French in Quebec.”

Quebec Premier François Legault and French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge have announced that the Quebec government will soon “be tabling an ambitious government action plan” in order to reverse the decline of the French language.

In a statement earlier today, Roberge said that the Legault government has the “firm intention of being the government that will slow down, stop and reverse the decline of French in Quebec.”

Nous avons la ferme intention d'être le gouvernement qui ralentira, arrêtera et inversera le déclin du français au Québec. Nous déposerons prochainement un ambitieux plan d'action gouvernemental pour y arriver ! https://t.co/33EaaW6tJb — Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) August 28, 2023

Bill 96, or “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec,” as it’s known legislatively, was previously introduced by the CAQ on May 13, 2021 in order to strengthen the French language in the province.

A study last year found that Bill 96 has 56% support across the province, but just 36% in Montreal, where the bill’s consequences will be felt the most.

