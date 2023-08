Edward Norton took friends to see Montreal musician Leif Vollebekk for his birthday

Actor Edward Norton posted on Twitter yesterday that he was celebrating his birthday by taking his friends to see Montreal musician Leif Vollebekk live in Huntsville, ON. Norton — who’s starred in many acclaimed films including Primal Fear, Fight Club and, more recently, Glass Onion — referred to Vollebekk as “an incredible talent” and “one of Canada’s finest.” This is high praise from an actor who has notoriously high standards.

Norton also tagged Letterkenny in his post, a Canadian series that he previously name-dropped during Dax Shepard’s podcast, saying that both he and Brad Pitt are “obsessed” with the show.

Should have posted this with more lead time but… for my birthday I’m giving myself the present of taking a bunch of friends to see Leif Vollebekk play. He’s an incredible talent. One of Canada’s finest. We happen to be up near Algonquin Park in Ontario and he’s playing the… pic.twitter.com/uXP7QoXvPj — Edward Norton 🌻🇺🇦 (@EdwardNorton) August 17, 2023 Edward Norton took friends to see Montreal musician Leif Vollebekk for his birthday

For more on Leif Vollebekk, please visit his website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.