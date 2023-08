You can vote for the #1 filmmaker in the final round of Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Directors Showdown before Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT.

As part of the review-aggregation website’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Rotten Tomatoes launched a Best Directors Showdown, naming “64 noteworthy directors who made their feature debuts in the last 25 years” and narrowing them down over five rounds. Facing off in the final round are Quebec’s own Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) and British filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer, Inception, The Dark Knight).

Rotten Tomatoes is inviting the public to vote between Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan in the final round of their Best Directors Showdown before Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT. At the time this article was published, Nolan had a considerable lead with 71% vs. 29% for Villeneuve.

