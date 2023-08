This news follows the announcement that Aya Nakamura cancelled her festival appearance due to illness.

Montreal music festival Osheaga announced this evening that popular local singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin has been added to its festival lineup this coming Friday, Aug. 4, playing at 8:20 on the Mountain main stage. This news follows the announcement that French singer Aya Nakamura cancelled her festival appearance due to illness.

CHANGEMENT À LA PROGRAMMATION 📣 CHANGE OF PLANS



Nous sommes très tristes d'annoncer que Aya Nakamura ne pourra pas performer à OSHEAGA pour des raisons de santé.



🌈🌸 @Charlottecardin se rajoute à la programmation du vendredi sur la scène de la Montagne Coors light de 20h20 à… pic.twitter.com/rwxosevcyc — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) August 2, 2023 Charlotte Cardin added to Osheaga lineup on Friday

The headliners at Osheaga 2023 are RÜFÜS DU SOL (Friday), Billie Eilish (Saturday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday).

Cardin previously played the pandemic-era Osheaga Get Together in Oct. 2021 (featuring an all-Canadian lineup), which followed the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 summer editions.

For more on Osheaga, which runs at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 4–6, please visit their website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.