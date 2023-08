“Water pooling on roads and flooding may occur in low lying areas.”

Between 30 and 50 mm of rain expected in Montreal today and Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, with between 30 and 50 mm of rain expected today and Tuesday.

“A low pressure system from the American Midwest will bring heavy rain to Southern and Central Quebec today and on Tuesday. Water pooling on roads and flooding may occur in low lying areas.”

Please stay safe out there.

Locally, rainfall totals of 50-80 mm are forecast in an area stretching from eastern Lake Ontario through the St. Lawrence River. Some localized flash-flooding is possible in this region, as heavy rains threaten Kingston and Montreal. #ONstorm #QCstorm https://t.co/ypEWX7pANc — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 7, 2023 Between 30 and 50 mm of rain expected in Montreal today and Tuesday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.