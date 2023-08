Rosélys restaurant is now hosting a Barbie-themed tea service on Saturdays from 12 to 3 p.m.

In conjunction with the creation of a Barbie Dream Suite on the 17th floor, the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel has launched a Barbie-themed Afternoon Tea service at Rosélys restaurant on Saturdays from 12 to 3 p.m.

The menu to accompany the tea, which you can see below, includes scones as well as savoury and sweet bites. Two signature cocktails are available: Pink Dreams (vodka, raspberry syrup, coconut, egg white) and Montreal Sunset (white rum, kalamansi, lemon, pineapple, orgeat, bergamot liqueur, yuzu caviar). Non-alcoholic versions of these cocktails, as well as champagne by the glass or bottle, are also available.

“Come and experience the refreshing Barbie afternoon tea service in an elegant setting. Discover a delectable array of sandwiches, pastries and desserts harmonizing flavours and textures to perfection and impeccably presented in a Barbie-themed style.”

Barbie Afternoon Tea, which had its first service on Aug. 26, costs $75 per person plus tax and service, not including alcoholic beverages or mocktails. The tea can also be an element of Fairmont’s Barbie Dream Experiences, which include an overnight stay in the Dream Suite.

Additional Barbie sweets are available at the Queen E’s Marché Artisans shop on the ground floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosélys (@roselysmtl) Barbie Afternoon Tea has launched at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal

