A Montreal fire truck was reportedly stuck in a three-foot-deep pothole at the corner of Peel and de Maisonneuve this afternoon.

CTV Montreal reporter Max Harrold reported the incident at 4:25 p.m., and the fire truck was lifted out by 5:11 p.m.

As of May 19, the city of Montreal had already filled 11,000 potholes in 2023.

To report a “potentially dangerous” pothole in Montreal, please contact 311. For more information, please visit the city of Montreal website.

