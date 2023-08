The free half-dozen bagels are available through Aug. 23 with DashMart orders of $15 or more.

DoorDash Canada has launched its shopping service DashMart in Montreal, and is offering six free St-Viateur bagels for users placing orders of $15 or more from Aug. 21 to 23 — while supplies last.

According to DoorDash, over 2,400 products are now available via DashMart from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, including 200+ local products from brands like Joe Beef, les Givrés, Felix & Norton and, of course, St-Viateur Bagel. These items are featured in a section labelled “Fabriqué au Québec.”

For more on DashMart, please visit their website or the DoorDash app.

For more on food and drink in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.