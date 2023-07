What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 3

The Jazz Fest presents free shows by Jesse Mac Cormack, TEKE:TEKE (DJ set) & the Shed w/ Casey Benjamin

Le mythe de la femme noire film screenings and director talk (in French) at Théâtre Outremont

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Progressive and death metal bands Cynic & Atheist at Théâtre Fairmount

Yungblud with the Regrettes & Sophie Powers at MTelus

