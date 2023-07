What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, July 12

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Benin’s Angélique Kidjo at MTelus

Lili Reynaud Dewar exhibition at the MAC’s Place Ville-Marie site, May 18–Sept. 17

Montreal Alliance vs. Calgary Surge at Verdun Auditorium

Montréal Complètement Cirque presents Cirk la Putyka’s Runners at TOHU, July 12–16

StartUpFest Old Port July 12–14

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.