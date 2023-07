What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events.

Thursday, July 20

Day one of the Fantasia Film Festival, first films and opening party

OFFJFL presents Black Girls From Laval at le Balcon

OFFJFL presents The Empress Comedy Show at Café Cléopatra

Fly Ladies night at Aire Commune, Esplanade Louvain

The Sky Belongs to the DJ fireworks party at Clock Tower Quay

