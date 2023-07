What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 26

Just for Laughs presents Ali Wong at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, July 26 & 27

OFFJFL presents Gina Yashere: The Woman King of Comedy at Place des Arts (Claude Léveillée) July 26 & 27

OFF JFL presents Dulcé Sloan at Café Cléopatra

Sy. John’s-based singer-songwriter Nico Paulo and guests play Casa del Popolo

London (U.K.) alt act King Krule plays Beanfield Theatre

Austin noise rock band Cherubs play Bar le Ritz PDB

