What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 7

The Jazz Fest presents free outdoor shows by BADBADNOTGOOD, Faiza and FELP and ticketed shows by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and TEKE::TEKE

Les Premiers Vendredis food truck festival at Parc Olympique

St-Hubert street fest Plaza Palooza feat. food, sales, live music, DJs & more, through July 9

Taste of the Caribbean food & culture fest continues at Clock Tower Quay through July 9

Saturday, July 8

Check out Miroir Miroir by Moment Factory

Last day of the Jazz Fest presents free outdoor shows by Elisapie, Hanorah, the Brooks and High Klassified

Sunday, July 9

Last weekend to see the Terms of Use exhibition at Fondation PHI

Montreal Complètement Cirque presents “Le Géant” by Cirque Eloize, in the ring at Place Ville-Marie July 7–17

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens July 8–9

