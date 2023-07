What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 21

Tsundoku exhibition by Fucci opens at S16 in Old Montreal, vernissage 6–9 p.m.

Fantasia Freestyle free screenings at the Fantasia Film Festival

OFFJFL presents Gay AF Comedy at Café Cléopatra (one night only) + Gros Big After Party

Saturday, July 22

NYC electro-rock legends le Tigre play Olympia + Cabaret Berlin afterparty with Plastik Patrik & Frigid

OFFJFL presents Bad Boys Comedy Club After Dark

OFF JFL presents Britanick at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine through July 27 (all ages)

Weird Era Dance Party: Indie Sleaze at Diving Bell Social Club

Sunday, July 23

OFFJFL presents the Lucas Brothers (8:30 p.m.) & Urzila Carlson – It’s Personal (10 p.m.) both nightly at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine through July 27

Montreal Alliance vs. Brampton Honey Badgers at Verdun Auditorium

Festival Nuits d’Afrique wraps with Meiway Le Zo Gang

Film Noir au Canal presents Le Quai des Brumes

