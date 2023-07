What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 14

Montreal Comiccon at Palais des Congrès July 14-16

ShazamFest continues in Barnston-Ouest through July 16

OFFJFL/Zoofest presents 100th episode of podcast Tout le monde s’haït at Eglise St-James + afterparty at le Balcon

Drake plays the Bell Centre July 14–15

Saturday, July 15

The Smile play Place Bell

OFFJFL/Zoofest presents Alex Levesque: That is improv at Café Cléopatra + Bitchfest at Eglise St-James

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Club Balattou

IWS Wrestling – Scarred 4 Life at Olympia

Sunday, July 16

Film Noir au Canal launches 2023 program with Kiss Me Deadly

Last day of Le Géant, circus on St-Denis & more at Montreal Complètement Cirque

Berlin-based experimental musician Lucrecia Dalt plays Bar le Ritz PDB

OFFJFL/Zoofest presents Access Comedy Show “The Include Me Tour” + Womansplaining Show

