What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, July 28

Just for Laughs presents Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal at l’Olympia

OFFJFL presents Donnell Rawlings at Café Cléopatra + Gianmarco Soresi at PDA’s Salle Claude-Léveillée

The Fantasia Film Festival presents Strange Worlds, a curated collection of (mostly) Quebec shorts

Saturday, July 29

Just for Laughs presents Anthony Jeselnik at l’Olympia (2 shows)

OFFJFL presents James Davis at Café Cléopatra + Sydnee Washington at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

Nevermore presents Decades goth DJ night at Cabaret Berlin

Sunday, July 30

Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Colombia exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts

“Vampirism clown punk” act the Count Ferrara plays Casa with Eric Sandmark & His Rumblers

Fireworks & music at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Quay

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.