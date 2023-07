Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch for Montreal this afternoon and evening, with conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills an injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Stay alert: Thursday's tornadic environment includes Ottawa, Montreal and surrounding regions. #ONstorm #QCstorm https://t.co/Dgu18J0F0e pic.twitter.com/DJxTTPaBvj — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 13, 2023 Tornado Watch issued for Montreal this afternoon and evening

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.