“A tornado risk is possible in rotating storms or embedded within a squall line along the St. Lawrence.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal this afternoon and evening, citing a tornado risk “in rotating storms or embedded within a squall line” along the St. Lawrence River. The potential for tornadoes is particularly high near Quebec City and Trois Rivières.

Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are also possible in Montreal and across much of Quebec.

“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills an injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

All tornado warnings in northern Ontario have ended.



A tornado warning was issued in Montreal for the first time ever earlier this month, on July 13.

