Montrealers have access to direct flights to almost every continent. These are the nonstop flights to cities in South America from Trudeau International Airport in Montreal. (Direct flights from Montreal to San Andrés, Colombia and Lima, Peru are currently suspended, and will be added to this list once they resume.)

Nonstop flights from Montreal to South America

Flight duration: 5 hours 40 minutes

Airline: Air Transat

Frequency: Monday, Saturday (winter)

Flight duration: 6 hours 15 minutes

Airline: Air Canada

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (year-round)

Flight duration: 9 hours 55 minutes

Airline: Air Canada

Frequency: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (year-round)

