According to the Henley & Partners Passport Index, the Canadian passport is now the 7th most powerful in the world, ahead of that of the United States, which sits in 8th place.

The index measures global mobility according to the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

Canadians can visit 185 of 227 visa-free destinations around the world. Singapore’s passport sits in first place with 192 destinations.

“Of the countries sitting in the Top 10 of the Henley Passport Index, the US has seen the biggest fall in ranking over the past decade, plummeting from 2nd place to 8th. Singapore by comparison has improved its rank by five positions, moving up to the number one spot.”

Of the countries sitting in the Top 10 of the Henley Passport Index, the US has seen the biggest fall in ranking over the past decade, plummeting from 2nd place to 8th.

Singapore by comparison has improved its rank by five positions, moving up to the number one spot.

