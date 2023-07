The Bear is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada for the second week in a row

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second week in a row is restaurant comedy-drama series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+. (Season 2 of the series begins streaming in Canada on July 19.)

“A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.”

In second and third place are Silo (Apple TV+) and Secret Invasion (Disney+).

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

