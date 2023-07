The rum edition of the multi-cultural festival, featuring food, live music, dance, kids’ activities and more, is happening at the Clock Tower Pier from July 6 to 9.

Taste of the Caribbean is on July 6 to 9 in the Old Port of Montreal

At the Clock Tower Pier in the Old Port of Montreal, the annual Taste of the Caribbean festival is launching today and running through the weekend, till July 9. Visitors, who can access the site for free, can expect a range of food, drink, art and music from the Antilles.

Taste of the Caribbean reps the culinary cultures of many countries in the region, notably Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint-Vincent and Grenada, and this rum edition will have its share of spirits on hand, too.

