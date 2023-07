“We can all help improve air quality by doing simple things, such as using public transit, reducing our driving speed and not letting our car engines idle unnecessarily.”

Another smog warning in effect in Montreal through Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued another smog warning for Montreal effective through Wednesday due to high concentrations of fine particulates and pollutants.

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with a respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.”

Please be careful out there.

#WildfireSmoke can be a serious risk to health, particularly for children, seniors and those with heart or lung disease. Use the #AirQuality Health Index to find out if you are at risk: https://t.co/K1Uuioq5pv pic.twitter.com/0nRcuSFWYR — Environment Canada (@environmentca) July 16, 2023

