Sexy “Tsundoku” exhibition by Fucci opens tonight at S16 Gallery in Old Montreal

Opening tonight at the S16 Gallery in Old Montreal, the exhibition Tsundoku showcases the post-pop paintings and ligne-claire-style illustrations of Finnish-Canadian artist Fucci. Collecting new paintings, drawings, prints and merchandise, the exhibition — which takes its name from a Japanese slang term for acquiring books but letting them pile up without reading them — runs through Aug. 13.

The vernissage is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

“Enjoyable and colourfully bold, a vibrant colour palette and minimalist approach result in thought-provoking works that touch upon perversion with wit and unexpected sophistication. Fucci currently works out of his studio in Toronto, Canada. His work has been shown in exhibitions across North America and Europe.”

For more on the Tsundoku exhibition by Fucci, please visit the S16 website.

