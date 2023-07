“The heavy rain may cause flash floods, flooding and ponding of water on roads.”

Rainfall warning in Montreal: Up to 50+ mm of rain expected through Tuesday AM

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 20 mm and over 50 mm of rain expected through Tuesday morning.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Please stay safe out there.

The work week begins with a severe rainfall outlook for parts of Southern #Quebec on Monday. Rainfall amounts pushing 125mm by Tuesday are prompting flooding risks for regions along the St. Lawrence. #QCwx https://t.co/fDI55XzXp8 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 10, 2023

