On Monday, the City of Montreal and Habitation Montréal announced the opening of Maison Rachel Frontenac, a new social housing property to accommodate 28 Montrealers. The east-Plateau space is intended for vulnerable people — such as the homeless, women and children fleeing violent situations or people with disabilities — who will be charged 25% of their monthly income for rent.

The $5.4-million project is reportedly a joint venture between multiple levels of government as well as non-profit organizations. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the news, saying, “it’s time for action,” and that the city will continue to innovate to find new housing solutions.

“With the inauguration of Maison Rachel, we can see the possible gains when the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City, the Montreal Metropolitan Community and community partners come together and invest in social housing. Vulnerability has many faces in Montreal and throughout Quebec. This 28-room project is timely and will benefit people with special needs. We all have a role to play in creating more housing, as quickly as possible and protecting the affordability of the metropolis for decades to come.”

L’heure est à l’action. Aujourd’hui, avec l’inauguration de la Maison Rachel, on voit les gains possibles quand les gouvernements du Canada et du Québec, la Ville, la CMM et les partenaires communautaires font front commun et investissent dans le logement social.



New social housing project to house 28 Montrealers in vulnerable situations

