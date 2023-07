The SPVM thanked Montrealers for their help.

Montreal police have confirmed that Megan Dawn Michalak has been found safe and sound after the 14-year-old girl was declared missing yesterday. The SPVM thanked Montrealers for their help.

Anyone with information on missing persons in Montreal can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

#Located

