Grey Goose is hosting a lawn bowling pop-up in the Old Port of Montreal from Aug. 23 to 27

Following up the mini-putt installation they brought to Montreal in 2021, Grey Goose Vodka is hosting a lawn bowling experience in the Old Port from Aug. 23 to 27. The Grey Goose Lawn Club pop-up, which already set up in Toronto and Calgary earlier this month and will be in Vancouver from Aug. 1 to 7, is offering rounds of lawn bowling in the “Jardin Pétanque” (pétanque being a French variation of lawn bowling), as well as cocktails (vodka soda or vodka spritz) and chef-made crêpes served in the adjacent clubhouse.

In the spirit of the Lawn Club tour, Grey Goose teamed up with the female-owned Vancouver fashion brand Frankie Collective to drop a 10-piece “preppy athleisure” collection evoking “a sun-soaked outing in the South of France.” The limited-edition upcycled collection includes a tennis skirt, track jacket, tailored shorts, an athletic dress and tote bag, among other items.

While there is no dress code for the event, per se, Lawn Club attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress.” Reservations for two, four or six players can be made here, time slots are 45 minutes for the game and two hours in the clubhouse, and tickets cost $35 per person.

For more on the Grey Goose Lawn Club, taking place at 16 rue Quai de l’Horloge from Aug. 23–27, please visit their website.

