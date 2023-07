The less educated you are, the more likely you are to have a positive opinion of the Conservative Party of Canada leader.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that favourability of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre decreases the more educated one is.

The study found that Pierre Poilievre currently has 43% favourability among Canadians with a high school diploma, and 37% among college and trade school graduates. Just 27% of Canadians with university degrees have a positive impression of Pierre Poilievre, significantly less than those who approve of Justin Trudeau (48%), whose support increases the more educated one is. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

“The leader of the New Democratic Party, Trudeau’s partner in the confidence-and-supply agreement, is the most favourably viewed of the leaders of the three largest national parties. As many respondents have positive views of Jagmeet Singh (45%) as they do negative ones (45%).”

Half of Canadians have an unfavourable view of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. One-third have a more positive impression. Views of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are evenly divided between favourable and unfavourable.https://t.co/9VfhtJ1mG5 pic.twitter.com/hK5stbfkED — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) June 19, 2023 Favourability of CPC leader Pierre Poilievre decreases with education

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 30 – June 3, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.