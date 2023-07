The cost of living, healthcare, housing affordability, climate change and education round out the top 5.

All the issues Quebecers want Legault to prioritize instead of the “decline of the French language”

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the issues that Quebecers say are most important to them right now.

The cost of living/inflation (66%), healthcare (63%) and housing affordability (27%) round out the top three issues that Quebecers are most concerned about, followed by the environment/climate change (25%) and education (25%). Just 1 in 5 Quebecers (19%) say protecting the French language is among the most important issues to them.

According to Angus Reid’s Government Performance Index (GPI) — which represents the average number of residents saying their own provincial government is doing a good or very good job across 13 different key issues including inflation, the economy and healthcare — just 1 in 3 Quebecers (33%) approve of the Legault government.

“Premier François Legault endured some attrition this quarter with respect to his own personal approval, and his government, though recently re-elected, faces criticism on each of the three most important issues to Quebecers. On each, at least 64% say the government is doing a poor job currently.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 30 – June 3, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

