Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Warning for Montreal this afternoon, with conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately. Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!“

Stay alert: Thursday's tornadic environment includes Ottawa, Montreal and surrounding regions. #ONstorm #QCstorm https://t.co/Dgu18J0F0e pic.twitter.com/DJxTTPaBvj — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 13, 2023 A tornado warning has officially been issued for Montreal

