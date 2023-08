Just 33% are satisfied with the Quebec government’s efforts to improve the health network in the province.

63% of Quebecers say the Legault government has done a poor job on heathcare

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 63% of Quebecers believe the provincial government led by François Legault has done a poor job on healthcare in Quebec. The same study also found that 64% believe that Legault and the CAQ have done a poor job helping Quebecers manage cost of living increases due to inflation.

Conversely, just 33% of Quebecers say that the Legault government has done a good job with regards to healthcare in Quebec.

“Premier François Legault endured some attrition this quarter with respect to his own personal approval, and his government, though recently re-elected, faces criticism on each of the three most important issues to Quebecers. On each, at least 64% say the government is doing a poor job currently.”

According to Angus Reid’s Government Performance Index (GPI) — which represents the average number of residents saying their own provincial government is doing a good or very good job across 13 different key issues including inflation, the economy and health care — just 1 in 3 Quebecers (33%) approve of the Legault government.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 30 – June 3, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

