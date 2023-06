What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 1

FTA presents William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, A Radical Retelling by Cliff Cardinal, June 1–3

Suoni per il Popolo festival begins with Ky, Genital Shame & HRT at la Sotterenea

Persephone Productions presents the award-winning play The Flick at Centaur, through June 11

Théâtre aux écuries presents Anaskan & She Cut Her Own Belly Open (double feature) at OFFTA

Montreal Fringe presents Smut Slam at MainLine Theatre

