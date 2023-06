What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, June 21

Wapikoni Mobile at Botanical Gardens

POP Montreal’s National Indigenous Peoples Day concert

Join us today in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day at Cabot 🔲.

🙏 to @popmontreal for bringing in such amazing talent!! Show starts at 3:00 pm. All are welcome💃🏻@ResilienceMTL @njanis8 @iskweu pic.twitter.com/vtkqVazbsn — Na’kuset S (@NakusetS) June 21, 2023

Seafood night at l’Espace Publique – Brasseurs du quartier (Hochelaga)

CF Montréal vs. Nashville at Saputo Stadium

Suoni per il Popolo presents the Ratchet Orchestra

