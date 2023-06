What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 13

Artloft Cinéma screens Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove

Teesri Duniya theatre presents Rana Bose’s Tribes (No Matter What) through June 18

Launch for Josh Freed’s children’s book Bicycle Bob and the Bikes Revolution

Montreal Fringe presents Aliya Kanani: Where Are You From From? and 1930 Vengeance au New Jersey

Les Francos presents Lisa Leblanc (free outdoors)

Suoni per il Popolo presents Mardi Spaghetti Marathon and Angels & Demons

