On the Horizon: Amancio Williams selected by Studio Muoto at the CCA

Wednesday, June 28

First night of outdoor arts events at Parc LaFontaine’s Théâtre de Verdure

On the Horizon: Amancio Williams exhibition at the CCA

Maureen 8 art show by Concordia Fine Arts Master’s students

Trivia Night at Champs, hosted by Ava

Jazz Amnesty Sound System with Andy Williams & Lewis Braden

