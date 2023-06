What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 9

Check out Terrasse Carla’s summer food and cocktail menu

Montreal Fringe presents Johnny Legdick: The Fabled Rock Opera (June 9, 15, 16)

Suoni per il Popolo presents L.A. “Black power violence” band Zulu at la Sala Rossa

Saturday, June 10

Grand opening of the Museum of Illusions Montreal

Last weekend to see Chaos & Memories VR & immersive experiences at PHI Centre

MURAL presents Art Bop queer tea dance, free event at Milton stage

Djibril Cissé, Nonso Amadi and Maureen play Moonshine’s MURAL block party

Dress Up Studios opening event

Montreal Fringe presents EVERYBODY KNOWS (June 10–13, 16–17)

Sunday, June 11

Fringe Festival presents Saturgays at Parc des Amériques

Resident Advisor’s Community Connections showcases Shift Radio at la Rama

Coeur de Pirate plays a free outdoor show c/o les Francos festival

